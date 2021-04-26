U.S. Chamber sees ‘real risk’ of Indian economy faltering due to COVID-19 spike By Reuters

Home Business U.S. Chamber sees ‘real risk’ of Indian economy faltering due to COVID-19...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday warned that the Indian economy – the sixth largest in the world – could falter as a result of a record spike in coronavirus cases, creating a drag for the global economy.

Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the Chamber, the biggest U.S. business lobby, said the risk of spillover effects was high given many U.S. companies use Indian workers to run their back-office operations.

“We expect that this could get worse before it gets better,” Brilliant told Reuters, citing a “real risk” the Indian economy would falter given the circumstances. “There’s a big concern about the draft on the economy by a devastating, spreading virus in India.”

