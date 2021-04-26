Tyrese Gibson Gets Hands On in Grooming Girlfriend’s Bikini Line

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Making use of her Instagram Story timeline, Zelie Timothy shares a video of her getting flirty with the ‘Fate of the Furious’ star as he prepares to give her an intimate shave.

AceShowbiz –

Actor/singer Tyrese Gibson has proved his dedication to his new model girlfriend by helping to groom her bikini area with an intimate shave.

“The Fate of the Furious” star’s new lady, Zelie Timothy, posted video footage of Tyrese preparing to take care of her bikini line on her Instagram Story timeline on Sunday, April 25, showing her legs up in the air.

She captioned the post, “I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?”

In the short clip, Tyrese explains to the Instagram influencer he was “going to put the creamer on it first” and then “mix it with some oil.”

She then starts to flirt after he calls her “beautiful,” replying, “What’s beautiful is your man hands [sic].”

“I know you’re supposed to be shaving, but I’m thinking about something else,” she said suggestively.





The couple was first linked earlier this year after Tyrese announced he had separated from his wife, Samantha Lee, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Soraya. He also shares 13-year-old Shayla with his first wife, Norma.

Tyrese made public his split from Samantha in late December 2020. At the time, he posted on Instagram, “We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other,” he continued. “Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.”