Two Turkish Crypto Exchanges Face Legal Trouble By CoinQuora

Two Turkish Crypto Exchanges Face Legal Trouble
- Turkish authorities are investigating two cryptocurrency trading platforms.
- The investigation is due to an alleged exit scam.
- Both exchanges halted trading a week ago due to the new crypto rules.
Turkish authorities are investigating Thodex and Vebitcoin crypto exchanges over an alleged crypto scam. Based on a report, the probe came after an alleged exit scam by Thodex.
Vebitcoin, a Turkey-based crypto trading platform, is the second crypto exchange to face troubles within a week after the country’s central bank banned crypto use for payments.
The exchange stated,
“Due to the recent developments in the crypto money industry, there was a much higher density in our operations than expected. We would like to state with regret that this situation has led us to a very…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
