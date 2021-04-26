Two Turkish Crypto Exchanges Face Legal Trouble By CoinQuora



Two Turkish Crypto Exchanges Face Legal Trouble



Turkish authorities are investigating two cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The investigation is due to an alleged exit scam.

Both exchanges halted trading a week ago due to the new crypto rules.

Turkish authorities are investigating Thodex and Vebitcoin crypto exchanges over an alleged crypto scam. Based on a report, the probe came after an alleged exit scam by Thodex.

Vebitcoin, a Turkey-based crypto trading platform, is the second crypto exchange to face troubles within a week after the country’s central bank banned crypto use for payments.

The exchange stated,