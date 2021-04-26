Two Turkish Crypto Exchanges Face Legal Trouble By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Two Turkish Crypto Exchanges Face Legal Trouble
  • Turkish authorities are investigating two cryptocurrency trading platforms.
  • The investigation is due to an alleged exit scam.
  • Both exchanges halted trading a week ago due to the new crypto rules.

Turkish authorities are investigating Thodex and Vebitcoin crypto exchanges over an alleged crypto scam. Based on a report, the probe came after an alleged exit scam by Thodex.

Vebitcoin, a Turkey-based crypto trading platform, is the second crypto exchange to face troubles within a week after the country’s central bank banned crypto use for payments.

The exchange stated,

“Due to the recent developments in the crypto money industry, there was a much higher density in our operations than expected. We would like to state with regret that this situation has led us to a very…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR