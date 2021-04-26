Top Chinese banks promote CBDC over local payment firms for shopping festival By Cointelegraph

Top Chinese banks promote CBDC over local payment firms for shopping festival
Some of China’s largest state banks are actively promoting the digital yuan as a superior means of payment to the country’s two leading payment providers, Alipay and WeChat Pay.
In an April 26 report, Reuters revealed that six of China’s largest banks are promoting China’s nascent central bank-issued digital currency, or CBDC, in Shanghai ahead of an online shopping festival on May 5.
