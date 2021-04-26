The Parent Company to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. — TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company” or the “Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Monday, May 17, 2021

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1 (877) 407-0789

CONFERENCE ID:

13719172

REPLAY:

1 (844) 512-2921 or 1 (412) 317-6671
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Monday, June 14, 2021

Replay Code: 13719172

About The Parent Company:

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor:
Rob Kelly
MATTIO Communications
tpco@mattio.com

Media:
Nike Communications
theparentcompany@nikecomm.com

