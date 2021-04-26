Tesla, Otis Rise Premarket; Albertsons Falls By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse

Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, April 26th.

Albertsons (NYSE:) stock fell 2.2% after the grocery store operator predicted that comparable sales for the current fiscal year will fall between 6% and 7.5%

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:) stock rose 4.1% after the elevator maker beat quarterly expectations and raised its full-year forecast as organic sales continue to improve.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5% after the U.S. drug regulators recommended the lifting of the pause regarding the use of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1% ahead of the release of the electric car maker’s first-quarter earnings report after the close Monday. Tesla is now the sixth most valuable company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but is facing growing scrutiny over its semi-automated driving system following a spate of recent accidents.

JPMorgan (NYSE:) stock rose 0.6% after Coindesk reported that the banking giant is preparing to offer its wealthy clients an actively managed fund.

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.1% after the iPhone maker said it will establish a new campus in North Carolina that will house up to 3,000 employees, expand its operations in several other U.S. states and increase its spending targets with U.S. suppliers.

Check Point (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1% after the cyber security solutions provider saw strong first-quarter earnings, boosted by growth in all its business segments including cloud, network and remote access security.

Simon Property (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after Evercore ISI upgraded its investment stance on the mall operator to ‘outperform’ from ‘in line’ as the focus turns towards the malls on the reopening story.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8% after Bank of America (NYSE:) lifted its stance on the company to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, seeing 17% upside as the company is not getting enough credit for a strong first-quarter report.

Skillz Platform (NYSE:) stock rose 0.2% after highly-followed investor Cathie Wood’s ARK funds loaded up on the mobile e-sports platform, and defended the company after a short seller verbal attack.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.6% and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) stock rose 1.7% after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated the EU will allow fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers into the region, potentially boosting the summer tourist season.