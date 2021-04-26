Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

Article content

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car maker’s quarterly report, which kicks off this week’s results from several heavyweight growth companies.

Tesla Inc advanced 1.3%, with analysts expecting the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Its results are due after markets close.

Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500’s market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies also rose.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with the materials index gaining 0.7%, while utilities and consumer staples led declines.

Of 124 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 85.5% have topped analysts’ earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 34.3% jump in profit growth.

“We’re way above the average for firms reporting earnings above estimates. More important than the fact that they are beating on estimates is that they are raising their expectations and outlooks going forward, and that’s giving the markets a nice boost,” said Sal Bruno, Chief Investment Officer at IndexIQ.