Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations

Matilda Colman
Posts record deliveries on robust demand from China

Apr 26, 2021

The Tesla logo is displayed on a Tesla car on April 26, 2021 in Corte Madera, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla Inc. beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday after it posted record deliveries earlier this month for the three-month period on robust demand from China.

The company had said it delivered a record 184,800 vehicles globally in the January to March quarter, beating market expectations on strong demand from China.

Tesla said first deliveries of the new Model S should start very shortly, while Model Y production rate in Shanghai continued to improve quickly.

The company said it was able to navigate through global chip supply shortage issues in part by pivoting extremely quickly to new microcontrollers.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to US$10.39 billion from US$5.99 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of US$10.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

