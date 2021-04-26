Tana Mongeau Launches Tana’s Angel Agency For Influencers

I am…intrigued to say the least.

Anyone who knows me — especially my coworkers — knows that I have a morbid curiosity about all things Tana Mongeau.

The first time I heard about her was after the shit show that was TanaCon — a “free” convention for her fans to attend to rival that of VidCon — and since then, she’s been on my radar*.


Tana Mongeau

*Mostly because, like, scandal follows this girl like white follows rice and yet, like a phoenix from the ashes, she rises time and time again.

Last time I checked, Tana Mongeau was in a very public feud with her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, where she called her out for the national crime that [she] committed on sex workers everywhere:

Since then, Tana’s stayed “relatively” quiet, until NOW! Tana announced on her IG that she’s launched her very own talent management agency, Tana’s Angels Agency:

“After receiving tens of thousands of messages daily from people asking me how I make money on OF and as an online creator, how to get started, and for some BAD BITCH mentorship… and a year of turning Tana Uncensored into a multi-million dollar business, my team and I KNEW it was the time to partner with Unruly Agency and Tara Electra to start my very own agency- TAA, Tana’s Angels Agency 👼🏼💖,” Tana said in her announcement.

“I want to use my experiences, platform, connections, knowledge and creativity to help small creators win- in the right way. I want to give everything I have back to a community that gave me everything.”

I’m not gonna lie, this is kinda…brilliant? I mean, if it works out, I think this could be really dope and could be a cool way to usher in a new wave of content creators.

Between this, her perfume, her jewelry collab, her OnlyFans, and her channel, Tana truly is a business bitch™.


Also, if you’re so inclined, you can apply for Tana’s Angels Agency here.

