Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG (OTC:) can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal.
The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida’s Hillsborough County and Utah’s Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls.
VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions. Daimler AG (DE:) and Fiat Chrysler, part of Stellantis NV, are facing similar claims.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.