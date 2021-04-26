Suez Canal head says he hopes for deal on dislodged ship

Article content

CAIRO — The head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Monday that he hoped the latest talks with the owner and insurer of the giant container ship that blocked the waterway for six days last month would yield an agreement soon.

The crew of the ship are not detained and can leave or be replaced as long as the captain stays on board as the guardian of the vessel and its cargo, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)