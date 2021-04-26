Standard Industries to buy chemicals maker W. R. Grace in $4.63 bln deal

Article content

Standard Industries Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy global specialty chemicals company W. R. Grace & Co in a sweetened $4.63 billion cash deal.

Standard Industries will buy all outstanding shares for $70 per share, which represents a premium of about 9% to Grace’s last close.

Earlier this month, Standard Industries’ investment platform 40 North, a long-standing and the largest shareholder of Grace, sweetened its offer to $70 from $65 per share, after W.R. Grace rejected its previous unsolicited offers, saying they were inadequate.

Grace said it would operate as a standalone company within the portfolio of Standard Industries Holdings, which includes Standard Industries’ businesses GAF, BMI Group, Schiedel, Siplast, SGI and GAF Energy. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)