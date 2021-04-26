South Korean Prime Minister nominee to look into controversial crypto tax law By Cointelegraph

Kim Boo-kyum, recently nominated as Prime Minister by South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, has said he will look into the country’s crypto tax law.

According to a report by KBS World, the Prime Minister nominee is keen to ensure that there are no victims of the crypto tax law coming into effect in January 2022.