South Korea Q1 GDP beats expectations as investment, exports bounce

SEOUL — South Korea’s economic growth beat expectations in the first quarter, extending the country’s export-led recovery as global demand surged and the government maintained support for ailing small businesses.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in the March quarter from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday, faster than the median estimate of a 1.0% growth in a Reuters poll and following a 1.2% expansion in the December quarter.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy has continued to gain momentum after shrinking 1.0% last year, its worst contraction since 1998, driven by heavy industries such as chip and electronic manufacturing, mostly for exports.

GDP expanded 1.8% year-on-year in the January-March period after shrinking a revised 1.2% three months earlier, also beating an expected expansion of 1.1%.

“Economic growth is peaking this quarter and next, and the momentum is driven by strong capital investment and exports, as factories are racing to fill export orders,” Park Sang-hyun, an economist at Hi Investment & Securities. “Second quarter growth will be just as strong.”

Underpinning the momentum, Hyundai Motor Co last week posted a near tripling of profit to a four-year high in the first-quarter as demand for its luxury cars soared.