Sophia Grace From Ellen’s 18th Birthday Pictures

Everyday I relate to old lady Rose in “Titanic” more and more.

Sophia Grace (and Rosie) are somewhat early 2010s legends.


Larry Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

They went viral for their cover of “Super Bass.”

Then they were invited on Ellen and became instant minor celebs.

They essentially were the beginning of the Ellen internet machine*.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

*Basically the idea that Ellen brought anyone who went viral onto her show.

But Sophia Grace (and Rosie) were special.

They essentially became Ellen’s co-hosts.

They met Taylor Swift.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

They met Justin Bieber.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

They went to the Grammys.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

They won tiny surfboards at the Teen Choice Awards.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sophia Grace even went on to release her iconic single “Best Friends.”

A true internet success story of sorts.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

I’m here today to somewhat rock your world and sense of self and make you feel like old lady Rose.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sophia Grace just celebrated her 18th birthday and she is no longer 3 feet tall and 10 years old.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And sorry everyone. Truly, I’m sorry.

