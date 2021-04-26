Skechers Elite Athlete Brooke Henderson Wins Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Article content Wearing Skechers GO GOLF footwear, Canada’s Top-Winning Golfer in History Earns 10th Career Pro Victory LOS ANGELES — Dressed head to toe in Skechers, from her visor and apparel to Skechers GO GOLF shoes, elite golfer Brooke Henderson mounted an impressive win on Saturday at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Henderson won by a single shot, finishing 16 under par to achieve her tenth LPGA title—expanding her record as Canada’s winningest golfer in the history of the LPGA and PGA Tours. “I love finding new ways to improve my game, and this tournament offered some great opportunities,” said Brooke Henderson. “I had a lot of breaks go my way on Saturday and it was exciting through that final chip for par on the 18th. I remained focused on my game and was thrilled to move up the leaderboard for the win. I appreciate all my supporters, and it was great to secure this title in L.A.—home to Skechers.”

Article content “Brooke Henderson has always shown great talent, but over the past few years on the Tour, she’s developed an incredible maturity and tenacity—and we’re confident she will continue to break records and thrill her already huge fan base,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’re honored that Skechers GO GOLF has been part of her rise and evolution into one of today’s top golfers, and we look forward to seeing all the ways that she’ll continue to grow as a global contender and golf legend.” Henderson has become a prominent face in women’s golf since turning professional in December 2014. She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015 at the Cambia Portland Classic, a title she would defend in 2016. She went on to become the second youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In 2016, Brooke also represented Canada at the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, where she tied for seventh place. In 2018, she won the Lotte Championship, and she also became the first Canadian in 45 years to win the national championship at the CP Women’s Open. Now with 10 titles, Henderson owns the record for most professional golf wins by a male or female Canadian, and in 2019 won the ESPY for Best Female Golfer. She is currently ranked #5 in the World Golf Rankings. Henderson joined the Skechers Performance team in 2016, wears Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel on tour and has been featured in ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand. She has competed in recent tournaments wearing Skechers GO GOLF Elite 3™ footwear. Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. Skechers and PGA Tour Superstore are currently running the Meet Our Elite contest with Skechers athlete Brooke Henderson. Aspiring teen or junior golfers (age 13-18) in the United States can enter to win a virtual training session and meet and greet with Brooke, $2,500 to use towards future golf school or training, plus six months’ worth of Skechers footwear to keep them comfortable on and off the course. Additionally, two lucky first-prize winners will each receive $500 to use towards future golf school or training, plus three months’ worth of Skechers footwear. The deadline for entry is May 1, and complete details are available at www.skechers.com/m/meet-elite.