Should You Buy Coinbase After a Correction? By StockNews

One of the biggest stories this year has been the rise of crypto currencies such as , , and now Dogecoin. Coinbase (COIN) serves as a platform for digital currency trading. The company recently went public, but should you invest in its shares? Read more to find out.

The ascent of cryptocurrencies has been unprecedented

Futures ignited the asset class in late 2017 and again in early 2021

Digital currencies are becoming mainstream assets

Over 9,400 tokens in circulation and climbing- The Coinbase listing is the next step in the market’s evolution

Buy COIN on dips as the platform’s success depends on volume and does not pick winners

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:) are highly successful trading platforms with long histories as growth stocks. Last week, Coinbase (COIN) listed its shares. COIN is the platform for digital currency trading. As the market matures, COIN is now in a leadership position in cryptocurrencies. On the first day of trading, COIN’s market cap was higher than either the CME or ICE, a testament to the growing digital currency market. COIN did not go the traditional IPO route when it listed shares on the NASDAQ.

On April 14, the shares rose to a high of $429.54. The market cap peaked at the $100 billion level. COIN pulled back to the $291.60 level at the end of last week. The prospects for the shares are bullish as the asset class continues to grow at a parabolic rate. Meanwhile, the post listing correction and selling in the digital currency arena could create a buying opportunity for COIN.

