Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.87% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.87%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.87% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:), which rose 9.89% or 4.60 points to trade at 51.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Bank AlJazira (SE:) added 8.86% or 1.52 points to end at 18.68 and Swicorp Wabel REIT (SE:) was up 5.00% or 0.40 points to 8.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Halwani Bros (SE:), which fell 4.31% or 5.20 points to trade at 115.40 at the close. Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) declined 4.16% or 4.20 points to end at 96.80 and Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) was down 4.06% or 3.80 points to 89.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 125 to 71 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.89% or 4.60 to 51.10. Shares in Bank AlJazira (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 8.86% or 1.52 to 18.68.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.11% or 0.69 to $61.45 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 1.19% or 0.78 to hit $64.64 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.06% or 1.15 to trade at $1776.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.25% to 4.5261, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 90.898.