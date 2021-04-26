Polygon (MATIC) Jumps Ahead for Layer-2 Adoption By CoinQuora

Polygon (MATIC) Jumps Ahead for Layer-2 Adoption
- Matic rebranded to Polygon to become the go-to aggregator for network.
- Multiple DeFi and NFT projects have decided to integrate with Polygon.
- Polygon partnered with Aave to launch a liquidity mining program.
As per the announcement last month, Matic Network will be rebranded to Polygon. This revamp comes in an effort to become the go-to L2 aggregator for the Ethereum network.
Recently, the protocol has seen a huge increase in user adoption. Since the rebrand, many decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) related projects have decided to partner with Polygon to benefit from its fast and low-fee environment.
Polygon, the top #ethereum layer 2 is go…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.