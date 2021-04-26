Polygon (MATIC) jumps ahead as the race for Layer-2 adoption picks up By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Polygon (MATIC) jumps ahead as the race for Layer-2 adoption picks up

Recently, layer-one solutions like Solana and Cosmos have grown in prominence thanks to each network’s faster transaction times and lower fees when compared with the network. An even greater focus has fallen on layer-two solutions that can help Ethereum keep up with the competition as it continues its process of switching to proof-of-stake.

One project that has seen a steady rise in user activity and transactions over the past two months is Polygon, a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
QuickSwap liquidity and 24-hour volume. Source: QuickSwap