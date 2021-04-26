Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Seen for First Time Looking Loved-Up During Countryside Stroll

WENN/Instagram/Instar

Over two weeks after the two were seen wearing matching ‘PD’ necklaces, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ regular and the ‘Bridgerton’ beauty are seen spending weekend together in Manchester.

AceShowbiz –

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are seen out together for the first time. After being hit with dating speculations for weeks, the rumored couple seemed to no longer hide their romance. On Sunday, April 25, the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and the “Bridgerton” beauty were caught looking loved-up during a countryside stroll.

In several photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the comedian and the actress appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. They were seen strolling through the U.K countryside when he visited her in Manchester, where she is currently living. The photos documented them laughing heartily, wrapping arms around each other and exchanging huge smiles.

During the outing, Pete sported a casual look with a cream hoodie and blue sweatpants. He also wore a hat and sunglasses. The “Younger” star, on the other hand, matched her boyfriend’s look with a denim tie-dye jacket with a fur collar, gray tracksuit bottoms, and a pair of chic sunglasses and a hat. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other when walking through a field together.

These first images of Pete and Phoebe together came just a few days after a source insisted that the two are dating and that they are both “really into each other.” The insider also told PEOPLE, “Pete is telling friends he’s serious about [Phoebe].”

Fans have also noticed that the couple wore matching “PD” necklaces. “The King of Staten Island” star was seen wearing the “PD” pendant during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” which aired on April 6. Phoebe, in the meantime, was seen sporting an identical pendant during a Q&A session on YouTube.

At that time, a source claimed that the pair depended on the pendant due to their long-distance relationship. “She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not,” the source explained. “Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the ‘PD.’ ”

Another source close to the pair told that the 27-year-old comedian wore the necklace as “a romantic gesture to Phoebe.” The insider further elaborated, “[Pete] wanted to show just how much [Phoebe] means to him and just how serious he is about them.”