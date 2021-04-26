Peruvian sol plumbs new lows on election jitters, real rises

Peru’s sol currency tumbled to record

lows on Monday as a weekend poll showed a strong lead for

socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, while Brazil’s

real rose as high inflation pointed to tighter monetary policy.

The sol dropped as much as 1.5% to a record low of

3.8428 to the dollar, extending losses into a seventh session as

Castillo appeared poised to take the presidency later this year.

It ranks among the worst performing Latin American

currencies this year, despite a jump in copper prices, which

usually benefit the currency of the world’s no. 2 producer of

the red metal.

Colombia’s peso was set for its worst day in nearly

five months, tracking a tumble in oil prices as a COVID-19

outbreak in major importer India hurt demand expectations.

Mexico’s peso fell 0.3% as the country’s economy shrank more

than expected in February, mainly driven by weakness in the

manufacturing and service sectors, the national statistics

agency INEGi said.

Sentiment over Latam currencies and assets remains on the

ropes, undermined by a vaccine shortage to protect against a

widely disruptive wave of COVID-19 infections. The resurgence

has stalled an ongoing economic recovery.

On the other hand, Chile’s peso firmed 1.1%, tracking

a sharp rise in copper prices as they hit decade highs.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said the government will

launch its own bill to allow citizens to draw more from their

private pensions.

Brazil’s real firmed 0.9% against the dollar after a

survey of economists showed Brazil’s 2021 inflation outlook rose

to 5% for the first time and the interest rate outlook hit a new

high of 5.5%, a sign that the central bank will raise rates

aggressively at its next policy meeting.

The bank’s rate-setting committee known as “Copom,” which is

set to meet on May 4 and 5, is widely expected to repeat last

month’s landmark 75 basis point hike, which would lift the

benchmark Selic rate to 3.50%.

“The BCB (Central Bank of Brazil) has all but committed to

another 75 basis point hike, and we would want to see the BCB

restrain itself from shifting its tone more explicitly to the

dovish side given growth dynamics,” said analysts at J.P.

Morgan.

“This would be positive for the Brazilian real and could

lead to further outperformance, should Covid cases decline and

the BCB remain on the hawkish side.”

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1361.55 0.63

MSCI LatAm 2430.08 0.54

Brazil Bovespa 120535.81 0

Mexico IPC 48933.60 -0.32

Chile IPSA 4870.19 0.64

Argentina MerVal 47944.78 1.204

Colombia COLCAP 1287.49 0.41

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.4491 0.86

Mexico peso 19.8690 -0.27

Chile peso 703.9 1.11

Colombia peso 3693.13 -1.79

Peru sol 3.8377 -1.32

Argentina peso 93.2700 -0.15

(interbank)

