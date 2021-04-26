Peruvian sol plumbs new lows on election jitters, real rises

Article content

Peru’s sol currency tumbled to record

lows on Monday as a weekend poll showed a strong lead for

socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, while Brazil’s

real rose as high inflation pointed to tighter monetary policy.

The sol dropped as much as 1.5% to a record low of

3.8428 to the dollar, extending losses into a seventh session as

Castillo appeared poised to take the presidency later this year.

It ranks among the worst performing Latin American

currencies this year, despite a jump in copper prices, which

usually benefit the currency of the world’s no. 2 producer of

the red metal.

Colombia’s peso was set for its worst day in nearly

five months, tracking a tumble in oil prices as a COVID-19

outbreak in major importer India hurt demand expectations.

Mexico’s peso fell 0.3% as the country’s economy shrank more

than expected in February, mainly driven by weakness in the

manufacturing and service sectors, the national statistics

agency INEGi said.

Sentiment over Latam currencies and assets remains on the

ropes, undermined by a vaccine shortage to protect against a

widely disruptive wave of COVID-19 infections. The resurgence

has stalled an ongoing economic recovery.

On the other hand, Chile’s peso firmed 1.1%, tracking