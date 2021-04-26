Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win By Reuters

4/4



© Reuters. NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins



2/4

Jake Guentzel scored his team-high 21st goal in the third period and goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Pittsburgh leapfrogged Washington into first place in the East Division with its fourth straight win and fifth in its past six games.

Boston, fourth in the East, missed a chance to move to within three points of the Penguins and one of the New York Islanders. The Bruins lost their second straight game following a season-best six-game winning streak.

It was Jarry’s first shutout of the season, the sixth of his career and his first against the Bruins. He has won his past four starts and is 6-0-1 in his past seven.

Rangers 6, Sabres 3

Mika Zibanejad recorded his third hat trick of the season early in the second period and Kaapo Kakko scored twice for New York, which continued its recent home success with a win over Buffalo.

Zibanejad had two goals in the first period and another early in the second for his seventh career hat trick, raising his 2020-21 goal total to 19. Adam Fox had three assists to extend his career-high total to 41 — most among NHL defensemen.

New York improved to 5-1-1 this season versus Buffalo, which got goals from Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart.

Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

Victor Hedman scored 10 seconds into overtime to lift Tampa Bay past visiting Columbus.

Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored his first NHL goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for the Lightning, who pulled within a point of the Florida Panthers for second place in the Central Division.

Eric Robinson scored two goals, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets before leaving with an apparent injury early in the third period. Elvis Merzlikins replaced Korpisalo and made seven saves for Columbus, which lost its ninth in a row (0-7-2) to match its longest winless streak in franchise history.

Flyers 4, Devils 3 (SO)

Claude Giroux scored two goals in the final 1:26 of regulation and Kevin Hayes scored in the sixth round of the shootout round to rally host Philadelphia past New Jersey.

Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, who have won only three of their past 12 games at home. Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk had two assists each for Philadelphia.

Miles Wood had one goal and one assist, but the Devils couldn’t hold a late lead and dropped their 10th straight game.

–Field Level Media