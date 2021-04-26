Oscars Slammed for Snubbing Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter From In Memoriam Segment

WENN

The organizers for this year’s Academy Awards face backlash for failing to pay tribute to the ‘Glee’ star and the ‘Arrested Development’ actress at the ceremony.

AceShowbiz –

Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter were among the late stars omitted from the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment on Sunday (25Apr21).

Rivera, best known for her role as Santana Lopez on “Glee“, appeared in films including the 2017 comedy “Mad Families” and 2014 movie “At the Devil’s Door“, and passed away last July (20) in an accidental drowning in Lake Piru, California.

And after the star was also snubbed by Grammy’s bosses earlier this year, fans took to social media to share their anger at the organisations and pay tribute in their own way.

“Since the academy, along with the grammys, decided yet again not to include naya rivera in the tribute section of their 3 hour long show, we again have to do it for them. you’re with us forever and your talent / legacy will span beyond generations. i love you,” wrote one user.

“They are foul for not putting Naya Rivera in the in memoriam,” another added, while a third user noted: ‘I was fully expecting to see Naya Rivera’s name in this segment. Was I the only one?’ ”

Walter, who died in March, was best known for her role on the show “Arrested Development“, and films including 2012’s “Bending the Rules“, the 1998 comedy “Slums of Beverly Hills“, and 1971’s “Play Misty for Me“.

“Westworld” actress Shannon Woodward wrote, “Where was Jessica Walter???” while another user fired, “The In Memorium section of the #Oscars is always rough, but how on earth did they not include Jessica Walter. (sic)”

And Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger, who had been nominated for Best Original Song for “That Thing You Do!” in 1997, and died in April, 2020 from coronavirus complications, was also omitted.

Writer Andi Zeisler said, “Me realizing the In Memoriam segment excluded both Jessica Walter and Adam Schlesinger” with a meme of Walter.

“The Sopranos” star Stevie Van Zandt added, “And In Memoriam-Adam Schlesinger who wrote That Thing You Do and for 10 other movies and was nominated for an Academy and a Golden Globe Award.”

“And Nicky Cordero who was in Lilyhammer and lots of cool theater and would have had a fabulous film career. Friends not forgotten,” he added, referring to the Broadway star who passed away last year following a Covid-19 battle.

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister was also notably missing from the tribute. The Friday star died in December last year.