Oscars Faces Criticism For “Bizarre” Memoriam Segment

Creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, tweeted in honor of Schlesinger, who died from coronavirus complications last April.

“Adam Schlesinger was nominated for an Oscar for writing ‘That Thing You Do!’ in 1997,” she wrote. “I don’t know why he wasn’t in the official In Memoriam segment tonight (especially because he wrote one of the greatest film songs of all time) so I’m honoring him here.”

Responding last year to similar backlash, a spokesperson for the Oscars said the Academy receives “hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment.”

“An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,” they said at the time.

While Walter and Schlesinger both appear in an “In Memoriam” photo gallery on the Oscars website, Naya Rivera does not.