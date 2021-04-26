Open-source software company SUSE to float in Frankfurt

Article content

BERLIN — SUSE, an open-source enterprise software company with German roots, on Monday announced its intention to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange as it seeks fresh capital to invest in organic growth and acquisitions.

SUSE will issue $500 million in new shares via the offering to pay down debt while Swedish investment fund EQT, which acquired SUSE in 2018 for $2.5 billion, will sell an unspecified further number of existing shares.

EQT hired SAP veteran Melissa di Donato to run SUSE two years ago and the American – the first woman to lead a company undertaking an initial public offering in Germany – has driven its aggressive expansion.

“The planned IPO will give us the strategic and financial flexibility to secure our independence for the long term,” di Donato said in a statement.

Di Donato, a rare example of a female CEO in the male-dominated tech industry, is a personal advocate of encouraging women to lead and has written books for girls with colorful titles such as ‘How Do Mermaids Poo?’.

SUSE, founded in 1992, provides enterprise solutions using open-source software such as Linux, making it possible for businesses to run applications in hybrid settings ranging from cloud data centers to devices at the edge of networks.