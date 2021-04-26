Oil falls as India’s COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world’s third biggest oil importer and as investors adjusted positions ahead of a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from May.

Brent crude futures dropped 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.73 a barrel by 0507 GMT, following a 1.1% rise on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $61.83 a barrel, after rising 1.2% on Friday.

Both benchmark crudes fell about 1% last week.

“Market sentiment was dented on worries that surging number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially in India, will slash fuel demand,” Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying on Sunday the “storm” of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record for the most COVID-19 infections in a day.

In Japan, the world’s fourth-largest oil buyer, a third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures began on Sunday, affecting nearly a quarter of the population as the country attempts to combat a surge in cases.

“Investors, including speculators, have been shifting funds from oil markets to grain markets recently as volatility has been much higher in prices of corn and other grains,” Fujitomi’s Saito said.