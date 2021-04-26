Nigerian hotel becomes country’s first to accept Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A luxury hotel in Lagos, Nigeria will reportedly accept (BTC) as a form of payment and adopt the digital asset as its primary reserve currency as concerns about inflation continue to grip Africa’s largest economy.

George Residence confirmed its intent to begin accepting Bitcoin this weekend, according to 1st News, a Nigerian news publication. George Residence, which offers luxury hotel and premium apartment suites, will accept BTC through Coinvest Africa, a regional cryptocurrency brokerage.