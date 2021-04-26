Nick Carter and Wife Take Newborn Baby Home Following ‘Complications’

Instagram

The Backstreet Boys star and his wife Lauren Kitt are back home with their kids and newborn child after staying in hospital due to the baby’s ‘minor complications.’

AceShowbiz –

Singer Nick Carter‘s newborn baby is “home safe and sound” after experiencing “minor complications” following the child’s birth last week.

The Backstreet Boys star and his wife, Lauren Kitt, announced the arrival of their third child on Thursday (22Apr21), but explained undisclosed health issues had prompted doctors to keep an eye on the baby at the hospital.

He shared an update with fans on Monday (26Apr21), revealing their little one has since been discharged and is at home with big sister Saoirse, one, and brother Odin, five.

“Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better,” the “I Want It That Way” hitmaker posted on Twitter. “I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love.”

Nick has yet to reveal the name or gender of the latest addition to his family.

He later added a new picture on Instagram along with a shout-out to the medical staff. “I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, & staff at ‪@southernhillshospitallv‬ NICU for taking such good care of our baby. We know it’s not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us @laurenkittcarter and baby are home and doing well,” he wrote.

<br />

Nick previously explained that he and wife had to “stay in the hospital” to watch their “baby like a Hawk.”

The arrival of the couple’s third child came only a few days after they celebrated their first child’s birthday. “How it started. How it’s going. Happy Birthday Son! I love you forever infinity Odin,” Lauren shared a throwback picture of the kid’s birth as the boy turned 5.