NFL wunderkind Trevor Lawrence inks crypto endorsement deal with Blockfolio By Cointelegraph

Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive number-one pick in the upcoming National Football League draft, has signed an endorsement deal with crypto portfolio-tracking platform Blockfolio.

According to a report on Monday by the New York Times, the quarterback prodigy has already received a signing bonus from the Blockfolio endorsement deal in crypto.