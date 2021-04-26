Home Business New altcoin era? Dogecoin liquidations briefly surpass Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) saw more liquidations than (BTC) at one point on April 24. This shows there is a significantly high demand for trading the meme cryptocurrency even as Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) struggle to recover.

Various trends and metrics, such as social volume, trading volume, and liquidations in the futures market indicate that DOGE remains one of the most frequently traded cryptocurrencies in the global market.

DOGE/USDT 15-minute price chart (Binance). Source: Tradingview.com
Cryptocurrency liquidations. Source: Bybt
30-day average sentiment vs. Long term sentiment (DOGE). Source: TheTie