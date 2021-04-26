Mubadala Eyes $1 Billion Gas Deal as UAE-Israel Ties Deepen

Article content

By Paul Wallace, Alisa Odenheimer and Verity Ratcliffe

(Bloomberg) —

A United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund plans to buy a stake in an Israeli natural-gas field for up to $1.1 billion, in what would be one of the first major business deals since the nations normalized ties last year.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., a fund with $232 billion of assets, announced a memorandum of understanding to buy Delek Drilling LP’s 22% stake in the Tamar offshore field, the Israeli company said.

“If finalized, the transaction will be the largest commercial agreement” since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Delek said.

Delek’s shares rose as much as 9.1% on Monday, before paring gains to 3.1% at 12:10 p.m. in Tel Aviv.

Historic Deal

Israel and the UAE’s deal in August was a historic breakthrough hailed by leaders including then-U.S. President Donald Trump as a crucial step toward forging peace in the Middle East. The UAE was the first Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to recognize Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised it would lead to billions of dollars of investment in his country. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan have since then also normalized ties with Israel, following intense diplomacy from Netanyahu and Trump.