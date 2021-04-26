‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Demon Slayer’ Exceed Box Office Expectations With Impressive Debuts

HBO Max/Aniplex America

The live-action adaptation of the popular video game and the big-screen version of the Japanese manga series lead the improving box office with a combined gross of $42 million.

AceShowbiz –

The movie industry is slowly, but surely rebounding. After “Godzilla Vs. Kong” record-breaking debut gave away a hope of recovery in the business, this time “Mortal Kombat” and “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” took the charge to boost the North American box office.

Both movies exceeded industry’s estimates to lead the chart with an impressive combined gross of approximately $42 million, doubling their pre-opening estimates. The live-action adaptation of the popular video game tops the rank with an estimated $22.5 million opening gross, while the big-screen version of the Japanese manga series trails close behind at No. 2 with an estimated $19.5 million.

“Mortal Kombat”, which is an R-rated martial arts film, added $27.6 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide cumulative total to $50.1 million. As for the animated dark fantasy period action film, it’s a box-office juggernaut overseas, accumulating $388.2 million internationally for a current global total of $407.7 million.

“Godzilla Vs. Kong” is forced to step down two ranks to No. 3 after three weeks leading the chart. The epic monster showdown movie added an estimated $4.2 million, bringing its current total domestic gross to $86.6 million.

Bob Odenkirk‘s “Nobody” also takes the plunge from No. 2 to No. 4 with an estimated addition of $1.9 million to its domestic gross. Meanwhile, “Raya and the Last Dragon” falls one place to round out the top five with approximately $1.7 million.

The only other newcomer this week is indie film “Together Together“. The R-rated quirkie dramatic comedy debuts at No. 8 with approximately $522,440. All together, the total revenues will come to around $55 million, which is 25 percent better than any weekend since theater closures began last year.

Next week, a number of movies such as “The Father“, “Promising Young Woman” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” are expected to see a significant surge in their weekly revenues following their Oscar wins on Sunday night, April 25.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Apr. 23-25, 2021)