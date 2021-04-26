MicroVision soars 47%, leading ‘meme stocks’ higher

Article content

Shares of laser-developer MicroVision Inc jumped 47% on Monday and other Reddit favorites rallied, suggesting that interest in so-called meme stocks remains strong after a wild ride this year.

MicroVision, which develops laser scanning technology for automotive lidar sensors and augmented reality, was the most mentioned stock on Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum on Monday, according to sentiment tracker SwaggyStocks.

Other so-called meme stocks, which have been a focus on WallStreetBets and other online forums populated by retail traders, were also higher on Monday, including GameStop, AMC Entertainment and Koss Corp.

“I think it’s retail coming back in to start the week,” said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. “The meme stocks tend to be more emotional for investors and very momentum driven.”

Meme stocks grabbed the spotlight earlier this year, when a flurry of buying in the shares of video game retailer GameStop forced bearish investors to unwind their bets against the stock, sparking a nearly 1700% rally and surges in other Reddit-favorites in January.

Trading in the names has been highly volatile in the last few months, though GameStop shares are still up nearly 800% on the year.