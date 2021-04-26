Memorable And Impactful Oscar Speeches From Women



Year: 2018

Award: Best Actress, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

McDormand used time onstage to ask all the female nominees in the room to stand up. She then proceeded with, “We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she said. “Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them.”