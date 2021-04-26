Memorable And Impactful Oscar Speeches From Women

1.
The time when Barbra Streisand humbly accepted the Oscar both her and Katharine Hepburn tied for.
2.
That time Tatum O’Neal’s short speech was dedicated to her director and father.
3.
When Sally Field was beside herself that the people liked her.
4.
When Cher still didn’t think she was anybody big after winning her Oscar.
5.
The first and only time Gwyneth Paltrow was nominated and won an Oscar.
6.
The time when Julia Roberts warned that her speech will be longer than the Academy would prefer.
7.
When Angelina Jolie said her dad was a great actor but better dad in her speech.
8.
The time Halle Berry made history as first black woman to win the leading actress award and she as beside herself for winning.
9.
The time when Reese Witherspoon said kind words about June Carter.
10.
When Sandra Bullock said a few special words about all the moms out there.
11.
When Mo’Nique thanked the Academy for not making it about the politics.
12.
When Melissa Leo flirted with Kirk Douglas at the start of her speech.
13.
The time when Meryl Streep subtly acknowledged her many, many Oscar nominations.
14.
When Jennifer Lawrence poked fun at herself for tripping and falling as she went up to accept her award.
15.
When Cate Blanchett spoke about the importance of female roles in movies.
16.
The time when Lupita Nyong’o gave a heartfelt, tearful acceptance speech.
17.
When Patricia Arquette acknowledged gender equality in her speech.
18.
When Viola Davis proved she’s an amazing speech-giver.
19.
When Frances McDormand made all of the female nominees in the room stand to prove a point in her speech.
20.
When Chloé Zhao made history and gave an inspiring speech for her win.
21.
And when Youn Yuh-jung said she was luckier than Glenn Close in her speech.
What are your favorite acceptance speech moments from women at the Oscars? Let us know in the comments.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!