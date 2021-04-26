Mark Wahlberg and Brother Donnie Laying Mother to Rest in Funeral

WENN

Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, and their family gather in Dorchester, Massachusetts to pay final tribute to their matriarch Alma before laying her to rest in a funeral service.

AceShowbiz –

Wahlberg matriarch Alma has been laid to rest at a funeral service in Dorchester, Massachusetts, attended by her sons, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

The Wahlburgers star passed away at the age of 78 after battling dementia on 18 March (21) and, on Saturday (24Apr21), the brothers were seen carrying their late mom’s casket at her funeral at the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The siblings’ wives, Rhea Durham and Jenny McCarthy, respectively, also attended.

In a touching tribute, Donnie, 51, hailed the Wahlberg matriarch as the “most loving human being” he’s “ever known,” who “undoubtedly shaped” him into “the man” he is.

Part of his lengthy tribute posted on Instagram, which featured a video montage of memories with his parent, read, “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people – combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from – undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

“I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.”

Mark, 49, wrote alongside a picture of his mom, “My angel. Rest in peace.”

Donnie’s wife also posted a touching tribute to her mother-in-law.

She wrote, “To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law.”

“Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma.”

Alma was also mother to Paul, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Jim, Robert, and the late Debbie Wahlberg, who died in 2003.