Madonna Shares Smoky Kiss With Younger Boyfriend in Birthday Tribute Post

Instagram

Celebrating the 27th birthday of Ahlamalik Williams, the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker posts a slide of her selfies with the dancer and declares, ‘Let’s get unconscious.’

AceShowbiz –

Madonna has paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on his very special day. Celebrating the 27th birthday of Ahlamalik Williams, the “Material Girl” hitmaker shared on her social media account a montage of photos capturing the moment she and her younger partner shared one smoky kiss.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, April 24, the 62-year-old pop star let out the selfies she had with her boyfriend. In the post, her much-younger boyfriend prepared a blunt, lit it, and smoked it before blowing the smoke from his mouth into hers. Among the selfies, there was also one that displayed the two locking lips.

<br />

Along with the post, the mother of six wrote a sweet dedication to her beau that read, “Happy Birthday My Love… Thank you for opening my Eyes.” She added three heart emojis in the caption, and made a reference to lyrics from her 1994 hit “Bedtime Story ” by writing, “How Can I explain how i feel ? Lets get [email protected]_malik.”

In the pictures, Madonna was seen wearing a gleaming royal purple parka coat over a sultry corset top and fishnets. Her shiny blonde hair hung straight down from under her hood. To complete her edgy look, she wore a black sash and a series of necklaces around her neck, giant hoop earrings, and lots of rings on her fingers. Ahlamalik, in the meantime, donned a black coat along with dark aviator sunglasses.

Madonna is no stranger when it comes to praising her boyfriend publicly. On Valentine’s Day, the Grammy-winning singer gushed over the dancer in an Instagram post that featured the affectionate couple. “Been around the World with my Valentine this Year,” she wrote in its caption. “Oh what a beautiful trip [love]. Happy Valentines Day Mr. Williams.”

<br />

The “Like a Prayer” hitmaker reportedly first met Ahlamalik in 2015, when the dancer auditioned for her Rebel Heart Tour. Though everyone was baffled by her relationship with a much younger man, her 24-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone was said to be wholly supportive of it.

“Madonna’s daughter is completely accustomed to her mother dating younger men,” a source said previously. “It’s not an issue for her and it’s just something she accepts as ‘normal’ for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes’ full support to be with whoever she chooses. And she gives her daughter the same respect.”