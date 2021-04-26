Lundin sells its first ‘carbon neutral’ oil as climate activism grows

Article content

OSLO — Sweden’s Lundin Energy has sold to Italian refiner Saras what it said is the world’s first oil cargo certified as carbon neutral at the point of production, the two companies said on Monday.

Oil companies are increasingly trying to market their products as cleaner in an effort to secure a future for the fossil fuel industry in a world where investors, activists and regulators are demanding action to halt climate change.

While Lundin’s crude from the Norwegian Edvard Grieg field was certified as carbon neutral from exploration, development and so-called scope 1 and 2 emissions, the major emissions caused by the oil’s final use, or scope 3 emissions, are not included.

The North Sea Grieg field causes only 3.8 kilograms of CO2 emissions per barrel of oil equivalent, five times less than the global average, Lundin said.

Residual emissions from producing the 600,000 barrel cargo amount to 2,302 tonnes of CO2, an equivalent of which will be captured by a tree-planting project in Mexico conducted by Amsterdam-based reforestation company Land Life, Lundin said.

Lundin has previously said it would invest $39 million in a project to plant eight million trees in northern Spain and Ghana as part of the company’s wider $750 million program to decarbonise its output.