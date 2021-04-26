Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $240.690 by 16:52 (20:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $16.204B, or 0.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $221.451 to $248.118 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.2%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.063B or 2.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $207.3839 to $289.4483 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 42.69% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,281.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 10.84% on the day.

was trading at $2,465.43 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.32%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,001.102B or 50.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $286.578B or 14.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.