Kim Kardashian’s Toy Car Garage Is Amazing

During my childhood there were kids like me, and then there were kids with these:
All I ever wanted was to own one of those bad boys, but I never had one. Sad, I know.
Kim Kardashian’s children on the other hand have lots of them. LOOK AT THIS 10 TOY-CAR GARAGE.
I know jealousy is unbecoming. BUT I’M REALLY JEALOUS. This is my childhood dream come true.
Another pink off-road vehicle.
Some green tractor-type vehicle.
A Grave Digger. Whatever that is, idk it seems big and cool though.
And what I believe is some sort of two-wheeler.
I’m 31 now but if I had a garage, I’d want it to look like this. Adopt me, Kim?
