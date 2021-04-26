Kim Kardashian Slammed for Hypothetically ‘Using’ CNN reporter Van Jones to ‘Further Law Career’

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

The SKIMS founder is said to be slammed online as some fans are convinced that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star will be ‘using’ the lawyer to help her built her law career if they are dating.

Some people apparently are not happy with idea of Kim Kardashian dating her close friend and CNN reporter Van Jones amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder faces backlash online as some fans are convinced that she will be “using” the lawyer to help her built her law career if they are dating.

“People are gonna look at Kim as using Kanye to advance her in the fashion world and using Van Jones to help advance her into her next career field in law,” one fan alleged on Twitter. Echoing the sentiment, one person added, “I really hope Kim Kardashian actually is dating Van Jones. She would have her legally blonde where she dumps Warren at the end & starts dating Luke Wilson.”

Another person stated, “If Kim Kardashian marries Van Jones I’m no longer doing this whole life thing. That will be simply too much for me.” A comment also read, “Now Kim and Kanye are divorcing and the rumor is that Kim is cavorting with Van Jones as she is studying to be a lawyer.”

It’s important to mention there is actually no strong indication that Kim and Van’s relationship turning into a romantic one. Fans, however, are keen to see it as Van is also single. The lawyer separated from his wife of 14 years in 2019.

“They look good together,” a fan previously started the conversation about Kim and Van dating on the blue bird app while attaching a picture of the pair at a criminal justice summit. “Kim K dates up, Van Jones would be a perfect match in this political climate” and “I do not hate the Van Jones, Kim K scenario” are among other supportive comments.

That aside, Kim was said to be swarmed with suitors now that she’s single. “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” a source close to the 40-year-old TV personality said, adding that the potential suitors are “also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

Despite that, the so-called inside source noted that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is “not looking for anyone right now.” The insider went on to say, “She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”