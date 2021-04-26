Kendall Jenner and BF Devin Booker Step Out for Romantic Dinner in New York City

Instagram

During the date night, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the Phoenix Suns player can be seen walking hand-in-hand as they head to a restaurant.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a quality time together on the weekend. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her athlete boyfriend, who have been mostly private with their relationship, were recently caught on camera stepping out for a romantic dinner in New York City.

On Saturday night, April 24, the 25-year-old beauty and the NBA star were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they headed to celebrity hotspot Carbone. For the date, she rocked a tan leather bodysuit, while her beau donned a black T-shirt underneath a gray shirt, brown pants and sneakers. Both of them completed their looks with face masks.

Earlier on the same day, Kendall and Devin went out for lunch at Bar Pitti. For the afternoon outing, she looked comfortable in a white tank top covered with an ivory cardigan and gray trousers. Her companion, on the other hand, opted to go with a long-sleeved black shirt and gray cargo pants.

Kendall and Devin went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, February 14. At that time, the older sister of Kylie Jenner took to her Story feed to put out a picture of the two. The snap saw her lying next to a kitchen sink while her boyfriend rested his head on her chest.

Hours later, Devin turned to his own Story feed to share a video of her playing around with a dog while a beautiful view could be seen in the background. He then added a black-and-white snap of them cuddling on the grass.

The model and the Phoenix Suns player were first linked romantically in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. However, they were said to have been just friends at that time. The couple then furthered fueled their romance rumors after being seen spending time together on several occasions. One in particular was in September the same year when they were captured having dinner at Soho House in Malibu.