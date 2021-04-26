Kanye West Raises Over $1 Million Within 24 Hours From DMX Tribute Shirt Sales

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

Aside from partnering with Balenciaga to raise money for the late rapper’s family, the founder of Yeezy also helps to set up the memorial service’s stage and performs at the event.

Kanye West has raised over $1 million within 24 hours for DMX‘s family. Through his Yeezy brand, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian commissioned Balenciaga to design tribute shirts to honor his rapper friend, and would give away the proceed from the sale to the late rapper’s family.

Sources close to Kanye told TMZ that the shirts sold for more than $1 million during DMX’s memorial service over the weekend. Each shirt reportedly costs $200 USD. They were released on the website DMX-tribute.com, and was sold out in just 24 hours.

The front side of the long sleeve shirts features a photo of DMX with the words “R.I.P” written above him and the cross symbols adorned each side. One sleeve has the late rapper’s date of his birth, while the other sleeve has the date of his passing.

DMX was remembered on Sunday, April 25 at a private funeral service at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center. One day prior, the late rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was honored at a Brooklyn Barclays Center memorial.

Showing further respect to his late friend, Kanye also lent a helping hand to set up Saturday’s ceremony, as reported by TMZ. He recruited esteemed visual artist Akeem Smith to help design the layout of the stage which resembled two inverted pyramids.

Aside from commissioning the tribute shirt and setting up the stage, Kanye was among the artists who performed at DMX’s memorial service, “DMX: A Celebration of Life”. He kicked off the service with his Sunday Service Choir singing Soul II Soul’s “Keep On Movin”, the Clark Sisters’ “You Brought The Sunshine”, the hymn “Jesus Loves Me” and their original song “Excellent”.

Nas, Eve, and Swizz Beatz were also among the performers at the service. DMX’s 12-year-old daughter Sonovah also rapped a cover of her father’s song “Slippin” from his 1998 album “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.”

DMX passed away on April 9 at the age of 50. A week before, he was hospitalized following a heart attack.