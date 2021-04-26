Justin Bieber Blasted for Cultural Appropriation Over New Dreadlocks

Instagram

The ‘What Do You Mean’ hitmaker, who previously also sported dreadlocks in 2016, has been called out by many on Twitter for adopting the hairstyle once again.

Justin Bieber‘s new hairstyle was not well-received by many. Having shown off his new dreadlocks on social media, the “What Do You Mean” hitmaker found himself being accused of cultural appropriation.

On Sunday, April 25, the 27-year-old Canadian singer took to Instagram to share some pictures of himself sporting his new ‘do. The snap saw him wearing a checker-print shirt with “AWAKEN” printed on it, red shorts and a pair of shocks. He completed his look with red-frame sunglasses and a silver chain around his neck.

While some of his fans approved his new style, many on Twitter criticized him. One user raged, “Just saw Justin Bieber’s story…. my guy, are you f**king serious?? He learned absolutely nothing, when it comes to cultural appropriation huh? The way his hair is gonna fall out even more. He better shave it all of when he’s done with it.”

Another critic argued, “justin bieber cultural appropriating isnt new, hes such a weirdo.” A third then chimed in, “justin sweetheart you have to understand that to support black people and the anti racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach and that means not doing cultural appropriation ever. dreadlocks do not look good on you @justinbieber.”

Justin previously adopted dreadlocks in 2016. At that time, he was also accused of cultural appropriation. However, the husband of Hailey Baldwin defended his decision instead of expressing his remorse.

When hitting back at the haters via Instagram, the “Love Yourself” crooner uploaded a video of himself impersonating someone criticizing his look. He said, “Dude, are you gonna do anything with your hair, or are you just going to leave it like that?” He then added, “Yeah, some girl came up to me and she was like, ‘I love you, Justin, but, like, that’s, like, my least favorite hairstyle of yours.’ ”

The ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez also made it clear in the caption of the post that he was irritated by the trolls’ comment. “Being weird is fun’ if u r not weird I don’t like you,” he penned.