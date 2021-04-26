Justice Department investigating Louisville police, looking into search warrants: Garland By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merick Garland said on Monday the Justice Department is investigating police practices in Louisville, Kentucky, including how the police department serves search warrants on private homes.

Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old woman, was killed in her home last year during a search by Louisville police officers, sparking civil rights protests nation-wide and raising constitutional concerns about the search.

