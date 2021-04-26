Justice Department investigating Louisville police, looking into search warrants: Garland By Reuters

© Reuters. Protesters march during a peaceful protest after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merick Garland said on Monday the Justice Department is investigating police practices in Louisville, Kentucky, including how the police department serves search warrants on private homes.
Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old woman, was killed in her home last year during a search by Louisville police officers, sparking civil rights protests nation-wide and raising constitutional concerns about the search.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.