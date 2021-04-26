J&J execs get pay raises, but only after bruising shareholder ‘Vote No’ campaign By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company’s listing at the NYSE in New York

By Jessica DiNapoli and Ross Kerber

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Roughly 57% of investor votes cast backed healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s executive pay for 2020, a low level of support for a proposal most shareholders usually rubberstamp.

The low support, not including abstentions, for the non-binding proposal comes after the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer urged other shareholders to vote “No” on the company’s pay practices, namely because J&J sets aside certain litigation costs when calculating executive compensation, including from the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Proxy advisors Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc also recommended against J&J’s pay.

