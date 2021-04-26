Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.36%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were ANA Holdings Inc (T:), which rose 5.78% or 137.0 points to trade at 2506.5 at the close. Meanwhile, West Japan Railway Co. (T:) added 5.23% or 301.0 points to end at 6052.0 and Central Japan Railway Co. (T:) was up 4.67% or 730.0 points to 16360.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.19% or 95.0 points to trade at 4242.0 at the close. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.15% or 66.0 points to end at 3009.0 and SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (T:) was down 2.07% or 10.0 points to 474.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1752 to 1744 and 248 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.00.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.06% or 0.66 to $61.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 1.07% or 0.70 to hit $64.72 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.08% or 1.35 to trade at $1776.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.13% to 107.78, while EUR/JPY fell 0.19% to 130.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.785.