Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which rose 4.16% or 152 points to trade at 3807 at the close. Meanwhile, Perrigo (TASE:) added 2.29% or 310 points to end at 13860 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.61% or 54 points to 3400 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shikun & Binui (TASE:), which fell 2.76% or 61 points to trade at 2150 at the close. Melisron (TASE:) declined 1.08% or 210 points to end at 19200 and Ormat Technologies (TASE:) was down 1.08% or 270 points to 24690.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 229 to 211 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.11% or 0.07 to $62.07 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.31% or 0.20 to hit $65.22 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.11% or 1.95 to trade at $1779.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.52% to 3.2382, while EUR/ILS fell 0.52% to 3.9133.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.847.