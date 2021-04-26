Is It Time to Buy Bitcoin? By CoinQuora



BTC Price Analysis: Is It Time to Buy Bitcoin?



is showing strong signs of recovery despite the recent market selloff.

The price crashes were due to Turkey’s crypto ban and US Pres. Biden’s capital gains tax increase proposal.

Bitcoin has surged from $47,000 to $52,000 and has switched from oversold to overbought.

After Bitcoin hit successive heavy blows since last week, the market is showing very strong signs of recovery. In fact, BTC’s price movement even suggests that this is the perfect opportunity to buy the dip while there’s still a chance.

Is it indeed the time to buy bitcoin now? Or has the bull market ended for the famed cryptocurrency? Let us find out in this CoinQuora Bitcoin price analysis.

Bitcoin Price Analysis (April 19-26)

