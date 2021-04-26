India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.00% By Investing.com



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.00%, while the index climbed 1.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.19% or 28.15 points to trade at 699.50 at the close. Meanwhile, JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) added 3.40% or 21.60 points to end at 657.00 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) was up 3.33% or 202.10 points to 6270.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.96% or 27.65 points to trade at 907.95 at the close. Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 2.86% or 104.30 points to end at 3546.00 and HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) was down 2.68% or 25.65 points to 930.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.40% to 700.40, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.63% to settle at 590.75 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.61% to close at 6277.20.

The worst performers were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.87% to 928.40 in late trade, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.66% to settle at 1404.90 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.52% to 6640.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1094 to 586 and 81 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1800 rose and 1077 declined, while 207 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.40% or 21.60 to 657.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.55% to 23.4950 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.11% or 1.95 to $1779.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.61% or 1.00 to hit $61.14 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 1.59% or 1.04 to trade at $64.38 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.24% to 74.740, while EUR/INR fell 0.28% to 90.3910.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 90.763.