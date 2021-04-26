India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.00% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.00%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.00%, while the index climbed 1.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.19% or 28.15 points to trade at 699.50 at the close. Meanwhile, JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) added 3.40% or 21.60 points to end at 657.00 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) was up 3.33% or 202.10 points to 6270.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.96% or 27.65 points to trade at 907.95 at the close. Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 2.86% or 104.30 points to end at 3546.00 and HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) was down 2.68% or 25.65 points to 930.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.40% to 700.40, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.63% to settle at 590.75 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.61% to close at 6277.20.

The worst performers were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.87% to 928.40 in late trade, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.66% to settle at 1404.90 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.52% to 6640.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1094 to 586 and 81 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1800 rose and 1077 declined, while 207 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.40% or 21.60 to 657.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.55% to 23.4950 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.11% or 1.95 to $1779.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.61% or 1.00 to hit $61.14 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 1.59% or 1.04 to trade at $64.38 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.24% to 74.740, while EUR/INR fell 0.28% to 90.3910.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 90.763.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR